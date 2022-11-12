Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra have hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his tweet that trolled India following their loss to England at the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. England rode on a record partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to trounce India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval and progress to the final against Pakistan and Sharif, taking to social media, wrote, "So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0," drawing reference to Pakistan's win over their archrivals by the same margin a year ago. However, this has not gone well with the Indian cricket fraternity, with Irfan Pathan hitting back at the Pakistan PM. Pathan, replying to the tweet, wrote, "Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai."

Irfan Pathan Hits Back at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif:

Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 12, 2022

