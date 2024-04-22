Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that Virat Kohli was given out off a legal delivery off Harshit Rana during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match. The third umpire gave Kohli out and didn't feel that the full toss by Rana was a beamer and didn't give it as a no-ball. Pathan shared an explanation video on his official Twitter handle and gave his views on the decision. There was a lot of controversy regarding the decision wherein Kohli was also for the same. Virat Kohli Out or Not Out? Mohammad Kaif Shares His Opinion On Controversial Dismissal From KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Calls Umpiring 'Poor' (Watch Video)

Irfan Pathan Explains Virat Kohli's Dismissal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)