After the BGT series levelled at a game each, the India national cricket team will play the 3rd Test against the Australia national cricket team at the Gabba. The match will start at 05:50 AM on December 14. Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will likely be an exciting day. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 Series. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 1 at Brisbane will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Series locked at 1-1, #TeamIndia and Australia will look for the lead in the next game! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 3rd Test 🗓️ Dec 14-18 ⏰ 5:50 AM onwards.. LIVE The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/E7E8QHPQTz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 13, 2024

