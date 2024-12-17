After winning the first T20I, the India women's national cricket team will host the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The second T20I between India and the West Indies will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday, December 17. The second T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 holds the broadcasting rights for IND-W vs WI-W T20I 2024, providing a live telecast viewing option on Sports 18 channels. Sadly, fans will not have any live viewing option on DD Sports (Free DD Dish). Fans will also not live viewing option available on DD National. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

West Indies Women Gears Up For Second T20I vs India Women

Determination in every detail!🔥Ready to bounce back stronger in Game2️⃣❗💪🏼🏏 pic.twitter.com/8r1aP1Lopm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 16, 2024

