The India women's national cricket team will host the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The second T20I between the India women and the West Indies will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, December 17. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs WI-W on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. India Women Beat West Indies Women by 49 Runs in IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024; Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Shine as Women in Blue Secure 1–0 Lead.

In the first T20I, the Indian women smashed 195-4 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues played blistering knocks. Mandhana scored a 33-ball 54, including seven fours and two maximums. Jemimah hammered 73 runs off 35 balls with the help of 11 boundaries. While chasing, veteran batter Deandra Dottin played a fighting knock of 52 runs as West Indies reached 146-7. The visitors lost the one-sided clash by 49 runs. Minnu Mani Takes Sensational Running Catch To Dismiss Hayley Matthews During IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Una Chetry (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Qiana Joseph (WI-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W)

Bowlers: Karishma Ramharack (WI-W), Titas Sandhu (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W)

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Karishma Ramharack (WI-W)

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Una Chetry (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Qiana Joseph (WI-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W), Karishma Ramharack (WI-W), Titas Sandhu (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).