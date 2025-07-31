Shubman Gill had a moment he would like to forget as quickly as possible, as he was run out during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London on July 31. This happened on the second ball of the 28th over of India's first innings when Shubman Gill pushed the ball towards the off-side and instantly set off for a run. Sai Sudharsan, with whom he's batted a lot in the IPL, signalled from the other end to stop Shubman Gill from attempting a quick run, but by that time, it was too late as the India National Cricket Team captain was halfway down the pitch. Gus Atkinson, meanwhile, collected the ball on his follow-through and nailed a direct hit at the striker's end, catching Shubman Gill well short of his ground. The India captain looked good for his 21-run knock, which included four boundaries on a tough wicket, but his misjudgement cost him his wicket. History! Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record of Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Watch Shubman Gill's Run Out Video Here:

React. Pick-up. Strike. Clinical from Gus Atkinson 👌 pic.twitter.com/aM3RbgBvjp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)