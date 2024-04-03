Mumbai Indians are not having a decent outing in the Indian Premier League 2024 and it is captain Hardik Pandya who is getting all the hate from the fans. A post on social media featuring a message from the franchise in which they are asking for the support of a fan for supporting the #DontHateHardik campaign. In return, the message claims that the franchise will provide money for one tweet. However, the post is fake as there are a lot of grammatical errors in the message content. Also, the framing of the message is also not correct and there are also numerous in it for the same. However, there has been no official reaction to such misleading claims by the team management. Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya and Other Mumbai Indians Players Don Punishment Superman Jumpsuits Following MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Videos)

Can You Please Provide Clarification?

"Dear @mipaltan, I came across a concerning rumor suggesting that Mumbai Indians are offering money to prevent hate towards Hardik Pandya on Twitter. Can you please provide clarification on whether this is true or false? It's important to address such claims. pic.twitter.com/CycoricsNc — Siman jason (@simanjason) April 3, 2024

Fake Screenshot Gets Viral

Shameless @mipaltan thinks I'll sell my proud for some rupees 🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/f0yLH5fXJF — Ritika Malhotra 🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) April 3, 2024

Screenshot Was Edited

