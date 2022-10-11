Namibia and Ireland will face off in a warm-up match on Tuesday, October 11 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match, which would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, will begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, this game would neither be available for live telecast nor streaming. But fans can follow updates of the match from the team's social media handles and also the T20 World Cup's official website.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)