After suffering a defeat in AUS vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan will want to make amends and deny Australia an unassailable lead, when both nations meet in the second match of the three-contest series on November 16 at Sydney. The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan have a good track record. Fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the TV telecast of AUS vs PAK T20I Series 2024 for free on PTV Sports TV channel. Fans can also find live viewing options for Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 on the Tamasha app and website in Pakistan. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for AUS vs PAK Match in Sydney.

PAK vs AUS Live Telecast Details for Pakistan Viewers

Get ready for the return of Bazid Khan on our flagship show #GameOnHai as PTV-Sports goes LIVE for the #PakvAus T20 series!@bazidkhan81@aaliaaaliya pic.twitter.com/64zBfyOXps — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) November 13, 2024

