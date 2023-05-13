Ishant Sharma in KKR's golden and black jersey getting the golden Knight's helmet is still fresh in memories of fans. It has been 15 years since then and Ishant Sharma, originally a Delhi boy, after representing several franchise over the time, now completes his 100th game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after taking field against Punjab Kings at his home ground.

Ishant Sharma Completes 100 Matches in IPL

💯 #IPL matches for our Ishi Bhai, and no better place to reach the milestone than at home 💙 How many wickets could he bag in #DCvPBKS tonight 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eSJ2rOEZtu — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 13, 2023

