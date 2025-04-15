Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Monday, April 14. Batting first, it was Sahibzada Farhan who lit up the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with a superb century, his first in the PSL. The right-hander, who has been in magnificent form in Pakistan's National T20 Cup earlier this year, struck 106 runs off just 52 balls with 13 fours and five sixes, helping Islamabad United score a mammoth 243/5. Apart from him Colin Munro (40) and Salman Ali Agha (30) made contributions. For Peshawar Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph and Hussain Talat got two wickets each. In response, Peshawar Zalmi were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs. Mohammad Haris fought hard with 87 off 47 but did not get enough support from the others. Imad Wasim as Islamabad United's best bowler (3/26). With this, Islamabad United won their second match in PSL 2025 while Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi stumbled to a second loss in as many games. Sahibzada Farhan Smashes His Maiden Century in Pakistan Super League, Achieves Feat During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Islamabad United Beat Peshawar Zalmi

It was a one-sided affair from the get-go. Islamabad seal the deal in their favour tonight.#HBLPSLX l #ApnaXHai l #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/TNEpKHflYN — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 14, 2025

