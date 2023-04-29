Afghanistan players had a wonderful moment during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 28. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, playing for KKR, was in top form as he scored a 39-ball 81 and his innings was cut short by fellow Afghanistani and Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad. Interestingly, GT star Rashid Khan was the one to take the catch. Rashid, one of the most popular Afghanistan players to compete not just in the IPL but also in several T20 leagues across the world, then took to social media to react to a tweet by commentator Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle wrote, "Gurbaz c Rashid b Noor. Some years ago you couldn't have imagined this entry in an IPL scorecard. And isn't it wonderful?" Rashid quoted the tweet and wrote, "It’s more than dream see players coming from Afghanistan and playing in @IPL thank you for the support as always."

See Rashid Khan's Response to Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Here

It’s more than dream see players coming from Afghanistan and playing in @IPL thank you for the support as always ❤️🤗 https://t.co/f1pUWe4CoE — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 29, 2023

