Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery during the India-Pakistan border tensions. The IPL 2025 was suspended temporarily on May 9 due to the tensions between India and Pakistan before resuming on May 17. After registering a dominating win over Delhi Capitals, Shubman Gill took to his Instagram, where he hailed the Indian Armed Forces, saying, 'Cricket returns, but the real heroes never left their post.' Shreyas Iyer Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Successful Operation Sindoor During Toss Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match. Shreyas Iyer Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Successful Operation Sindoor During Toss Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Shubman Gill's Instagram Story

Shubman Gill's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/shubmangill)

