Sunrisers Hyderabad have equalled the record of hitting the most number of sixes in an IPL innings during their match against Delhi Capitals on April 19. The Pat Cummins-led side smashed 22 sixes and with that, they equalled their record, which they had achieved in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH also registered the fourth-highest total in IPL history, as they finished with 266/7. Out of these 22 sixes, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hit six maximums each. Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Highest Powerplay Score in T20 Cricket, Achieve Feat By Smashing 125 During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

SRH Match Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings

Most Sixes by Teams in an IPL Inns: 22 - SRH vs RCB, 2024 22 - SRH vs DC, 2024 21 - RCB vs PWI, 2013#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/IwV5OG7YOR — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)