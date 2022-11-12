A seemingly quite trading window of IPL 2023 becomes active just before deadline as Mumbai Indians trade jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian left arm seamer was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 auction but didn't get a game.

Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians. #TATAIPL More Details 🔽https://t.co/xbT3biQp6T — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 12, 2022

