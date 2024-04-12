Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the Player of the Match during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match for his five-wicket haul. Bumrah ended the match with figures 5/21 in four overs. The lead MI pacer dismissed the big names such as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis and showcased the example of his greatness. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Move to Seventh Spot With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory, Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Position

