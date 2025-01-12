India women's national cricket team star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has achieved a significant milestone in her international career. The 24-year-old became the 11th India batter to complete 1000 runs in women's ODIs. Jemimah Rodrigues achieved this feat during IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Milestone Unlocked for Jemimah Rodrigues

