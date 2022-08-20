Jhulan Goswami is set to retire from international cricket. The veteran Indian pacer will play her final game for the national team against England at Lord's on September 24. Fans paid tribute to the 39-year-old for her contributions to the Indian national cricket team.

A Fitting Farewell

Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire from international cricket at Lord's, after the third and final ODI of the tour of England on September 24. Happy at least she will receive the farewell ❤ pic.twitter.com/dfI2oq3dDH — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) August 20, 2022

Indian Great

Farewell game for Jhulan Goswami 👏🏽 Jhulan will play her farewell match against England at Lord's on 24th September #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter — Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) August 20, 2022

All-Time Great

One of the greatest of all time Jhulan Goswami will play her last international match or farewell match on 24th September at Lord's. (According to Indian Express) — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 20, 2022

GOAT

G for GOATswami 🙏 Lord's farewell toh bantaa hai.#JhulanGoswami https://t.co/oP4rn6ddlE — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) August 20, 2022

Legend

Jhulan Goswami will play her farewell match against England at Lord's on 24th September Farewell game for legend Jhulan Goswami 👏🏽 #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/vXcUITSETG — Sports With Bros (@brosswb) August 20, 2022

