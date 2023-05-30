JioCinema has set a record of 3.2 crore concurrent viewers during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final. The viewership increased, especially towards the final stages of the first innings when Sai Sudharsan hit the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to all sides of the park. Riding on Sudharsan's stylish 96, Gujarat Titans posted the highest total in the history of IPL finals--214/4. 'Batting Star in the Making' Cricket Fraternity Lauds Sai Sudharsan for His 96-Run Knock During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

JioCinema Sets Viewership Record

3.2 Crore viewers - this is unbelievable and we have a feeling it's only going higher 🔥🔥🔥#CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/4l1gnJLZP8 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 29, 2023

