Jitesh Sharma played a sparkling 24-run knock during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. And his knock included a special scoop shot using which he hit Kyle Jamieson for a six over the wicketkeeper Josh Inglis' head. This happened off the first ball of the 17th over when the RCB wicketkeeper-batter unleashed an outrageous shot as he got down on one knee and sent the ball flying over the boundary straight above the wicketkeeper. The above flew above the boundary and went for a six. Virat Kohli Shatters Shikhar Dhawan's Record of Most Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Watch Jitesh Sharma's Scoop Shot:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)