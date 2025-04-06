Jofra Archer was in top rhythm during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match. He came in the first over and dismissed Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer. In his first ball of the first over, he dismissed Arya and then Shreyas hit him for two boundaries. Archer pushed him back with a bouncer and then in the final delivery, Shreyas tried to back way and hit him over covers. In return he got cleaned up by 148 Kph delivery from Archer. Fans loved the dismissal and made the video viral on social media. 'Woke Up and Chose Violence' Fans React After Jofra Archer Spotted Sleeping During Rajasthan Royals Innings Before Claiming Three-Wicket Haul During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer Knocks Over Shreyas Iyer's Stumps

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)