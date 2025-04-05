England pacer Jofra Archer had a poor start to the IPL 2025 with the ball but he gradually came back to rhythm having a good third match and then another good fourth match against Punjab Kings where he claimed a three-wicket haul. A viral video showed Jofra Archer was sleeping in the dressing room during the RR innings and woke up at the end stages when the RR wickets were falling and prepared quickly for batting. Although his batting never game and dismantled the PBKS batting by scalping two wickets in the first over. Fans took to social media to share reactions on him sleeping before coming on to bowl. Jofra Archer Takes Wicket on First Delivery, Dismantles Priyansh Arya’s Stumps During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Woke Up and Chose Violence'

First over Jofra Archer was here 💗🚀 pic.twitter.com/ICn0NNH2cI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2025

'Woke Up and Ate PBKS Top Order'

He woke up and ate Pbks top order https://t.co/2691hsWhJB — Bull_31 (@anas_saleh31) April 5, 2025

'Ek Neend Marne Ke Baad'

Jofra Archer ek neend Marne ke Baad 🤭🤭 https://t.co/EUiaCcZzOy pic.twitter.com/hv8aCJKPPC — Shivang Soni 🕊️ (@shivang_so20265) April 5, 2025

'Never Underestimate Power of Napping'

Never underestimate power of napping. I hope boss you are noting this fact.😂#PBKSvsRR #JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/K5l8H8CMMO — Tanya Gupta (@Quirky_30) April 5, 2025

Sleeping is the Remedy to Perform

Sleeping is the remedy to perform. Jofra Archer gets wicket on 1st ball of the match. pic.twitter.com/usvvQJ2fCy — MUFA (@MufaAdani) April 5, 2025

Power of a Power Nap

Never underestimate the Power of a POWER NAP featuring JOFRA ARCHER 😴 💥 pic.twitter.com/EFBFu0kQq4 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 5, 2025

Unleashed Pure Chaos

Jofra Archer was sleeping through the first innings, only to wake up and unleash pure chaos 😭 pic.twitter.com/3rOwI0dGIt — Praneesh (@praneeshroyce) April 5, 2025

