England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was left angry with the Dharamshala crowd during the fifth IND vs ENG Test match. Bairstow was fielding on the boundary and the crowd chanted 'Bazball gets battered everywhere'. At first, the English wicket-keeper batsman didn't react to the chanting but suddenly he turned back and was shouting at the fans. England lost the match by an innings and 64 runs and the series by 4-1. 'How Many Have You Scored?' Shubman Gill, Jonny Bairstow Engage in Intense Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral

Jonny Bairstow Fumes At Dharamshala Crowd

