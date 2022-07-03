Jonny Bairstow waged a lone battle for England, scoring 106 before Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket (4/66) haul ensured India had a 132-run lead on Day 3 of the fifth Test, on July 3, Sunday. Bairstow's third consecutive Test ton helped England get to 284 and it was England's only bright spot with the bat in their first innings effort. Sam Billings (36), Joe Root (31) and skipper Ben Stokes (25) were England's other contributors with the bat. For India, Mohammed Shami (2/78), Jasprit Bumrah (3/68) and Shardul Thakur (1/48) were the wicket-takers.

