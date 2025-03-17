Sachin Tendulkar experienced nostalgia as he guided India Masters to the IML (International Masters League) T20 2025 title win on Sunday, March 19. The Master Blaster was captain of the India Masters team that defeated West Indies Masters by four wickets in comfortable fashion to win the inaugural title. Taking to social media, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, From practice sessions to match days, every moment at the @imlt20official seemed like going back in time. It felt incredible to be back on the pitch alongside some of the game's greatest players. I'm grateful to everyone who made this experience so memorable, including the spectators, organizers, and my India Masters teammates." Yuvraj Singh, Tino Best Engage in Heated Argument During India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 2025 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After India Masters Win IML T20 2025

C.H.A.Μ.Ρ.I.Ο.N.S 🏆 From practice sessions to match days, every moment at the @imlt20official seemed like going back in time. It felt incredible to be back on the pitch alongside some of the game's greatest players. I'm grateful to everyone who made this experience so… pic.twitter.com/oPNPKWYSzs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 16, 2025

