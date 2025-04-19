Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler won the Player of the Match award for his impressive outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Jos Buttler slammed a match-winning unbeaten knock of 97 runs while chasing 204 runs. Buttler missed his eighth IPL century by three runs. However, Buttler's knock helped his side to register a dominating seven-wicket win over the Axar Patel-led DC. With this victory, Gujarat jumped to the top of the IPL 2025 standings and solidified their position. Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Prasidh Krishna Shine As Former Champions Register Thumping Victory Over DC.

Jos Buttler with the Player of the Match Award

