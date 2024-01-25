Josh Hazlewood was seen shooing away Cameron Green, who had tested positive for COVID-19 as he was celebrating the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024. Hazlewood had Brathwaite attempt a drive but the ball caught the edge and went to the keeper Alex Carey, who ended up take a regulation catch. As Hazlewood was celebrating with the rest of the teammates, he 'shooed' Green with a hand gesture. The latter also realised and moved away. Green and Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to this Test match. Cameron Green Stands Away From Australian Teammates During National Anthem After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024.

