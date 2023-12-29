Dale Steyn heaped praise on South Africa's fast bowling attack after Proteas decimated India by an innings and 32 runs in the Centurion Test. South Africa played four fast bowlers-Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee and they were the only ones to bowl in both innings. India were bowled out for 245 runs in the first innings and 131 in the second. Steyn, taking to social media after the win, wrote, "Just a reminder, we still have Anrich Nortje in the wings. Proteas pace attack is looking SWEEEEEET!" Anrich Nortje for the record, is currently sidelined with injury and his return will surely boost Proteas' pace attack, Dean Elgar to Lead South Africa in IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023 After Hamstring Injury Rules Out Temba Bavuma.

Dale Steyn's Post

Just a reminder, we still have Anrich Nortje in the wings. Proteas pace attack is looking SWEEEEEET! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 28, 2023

