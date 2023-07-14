Lucknow Super Giants has appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach. The former Australia cricketer will replace Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the Lucknow franchise ended in IPL 2023. Langer has a good amount of experience coaching a side, having done the same for Australia in the international arena and Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League. He would look to pilot KL Rahul & Co. to glory in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants Confirm Departure of Andy Flower As Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2024

Justin Langer Appointed as Lucknow Super Giants' New Head Coach

Justin Langer joins the Super Giants as Head Coach. Full story 👉 https://t.co/xNl4yUfXlt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)