From the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group A, both India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team have already qualified for the semifinals. Both sides will face each other on March 2. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy match, many Black Caps players including former captain Kane Williamson praised Indian star duo – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Williamson mentioned that both stars really driven the game to new heights in all formats. Check out complete video below. Shubman Gill to Lead India During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Star Opener Set to Make ODI Captaincy Debut: Reports.

New Zealand Players Praising Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭! 🇮🇳 🤝 🇳🇿 "Really driven the game to new heights in all formats" #KaneWilliamson and NZ Team on the destructive RO-KO duo 🙌#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvNZ | SUN 2 MAR, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi! pic.twitter.com/MS35jaE8Qz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2025

