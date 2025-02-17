New Zealand cricket team ace batter Kane Williamson became the first direct overseas signing for the upcoming edition of the Men's The Hundred 2025 tournament. The former New Zealand national cricket team captain will play for both Middlesex and London Spirit for the 2025 season. Williamson has signed a two-year contract with Middlesex for the upcoming 2025 English summer. It is to be noted that the veteran cricketer has not played in The Hundred tournament despite being picked up in the original draft by Birmingham Phoenix in 2021. Williamson pulled out his name to manage his elbow issue during 2021 The Hundred edition. Kane Williamson Believes New Zealand’s Win Over South Africa Boosts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preparations.

Kane Williamson Joins London Spirit

