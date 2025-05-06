Karun Nair made a comeback in IPL cricket when he got his opportunity for Delhi Capitals due to injury issues in the team. He got his opportunity against Mumbai Indians and played a stunning knock of 89 runs to announce his return to the top level cricket. Although the next few innings have not went in his favour and it has coincided with the stutter of Delhi Capitals as well. Fans were frustrated and share memes on social media. KL Rahul Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Indian Batter Gets Out Cheaply During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair IPL Till Now

Karun Nair IPL till now pic.twitter.com/MNX2Nhen0i — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) May 5, 2025

Karun Nair Vs MI and After

Karun Nair vs MI on 13th April- 89 (40) For Next 6 games and 1 month : 65 runs pic.twitter.com/Qnuxi8ALPc — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 5, 2025

Karun Nair in First Two Games vs Karun Nair in Next Five Games

Karun Nair in the first 2 games vs Karun Nair in the next 5 games pic.twitter.com/CssSK0j9q1 — _sankasm_ (@_sankasm_) May 5, 2025

Karun Nair in This Season

Karun Nair in this season pic.twitter.com/eZwsUls60J — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricketID) May 5, 2025

Karun Nair After that Game

Karun Nair after that game vs MI & Ishan Kishan after that game vs RR pic.twitter.com/MzSpoCOJDx — Kraken | #Demolish Chinnaswamy 🙏 (@krak3nnnnnn) May 5, 2025

