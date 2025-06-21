In a brilliant display of fielding, England's Ollie Pope took a blinder at covers to dismiss Indian batter Karun Nair for a four-ball duck during the second day of the ongoing first Test of the five-match series in Leeds on June 21. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 105th over of Ben Stokes. The England captain bowled a full outswinger wide of off stump to Karun Nair. The right-handed batter went for the drive towards the covers region where Ollie Pope was standing. The fielder timed his jump to perfection and took a stunning grab with both hands. Karun Nair, who made his Test comeback after eight years, departed for a four-ball duck. Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Hundreds by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Stunning Catch by Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope... that is OUTSTANDING! 🔥 A flying catch to his left means Karun Nair departs for a duck. 🇮🇳 4️⃣4️⃣7️⃣-5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Vlaugc7Bm3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 21, 2025

