Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel almost pulled off a stunner that denied Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir a six during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jatiley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 18th over. Mitchell Starc bowled a length delivery, and Naman Dhir smashed it towards the long-off region, where Axar Patel was standing. The Delhi captain timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the ball. Axar then threw the ball inside the boundary ropes. His acrobatic effort denied a crucial boundary for Naman Dhir. Kuldeep Yadav’s Sharp Googly Castles Ryan Rickelton’s Stumps During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

Axar Patel’s Acrobatic Effort Denies Naman Dhir a Six

"𝘼𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙥𝙪 𝙩𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙞 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙠𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙝𝙝𝙚!" IYKYK 😁 What a brilliant effort by @akshar2026 on the boundary! 👏 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/h9Ik5lLEm5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)