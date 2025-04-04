Kavya Maran funny memes went viral on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a hat-trick of losses with a defeat by 80 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on April 3. Pat Cummins and co started IPL 2025 on a high, smashing 286/6 in their first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but since then, their performance has fallen flat, especially with the explosive batting order failing to fire. Sunrisers Hyderabad, since beating Rajasthan Royals, have lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and find themselves right at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. Against KKR, they were bowled out for 120 while chasing 200. Take a look at some memes below. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 Runs in IPL 2025; Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

Kavya Maran Today

'Kavya Maran After Watching Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's Batting'

Kavya Maran After watching Batting of Travis Head Abhishek Sharma and Ishan kishan 😂😂😂#KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/a9IpIqcFhO — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) April 3, 2025

Pat Cummins meeting Kavya Maran after first inning pic.twitter.com/1hqElbZH2h — Sober (@Soberhere_) April 3, 2025

'Ghibli' Kavya Maran's Mood After Loss to KKR

Kavya Maran Mam's mood right now ☺️ pic.twitter.com/1fGibK3r6b — ~उल्फत 🦋 (@Ulffat__) April 3, 2025

'Kavya Maran's Reaction at that Performance from SRH'

Kavya Maran watching Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Ishan Kishan bat in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/lRI2rhG7xi — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 3, 2025

'SRH's Batting vs KKR'

