Kavya Maran was elated and had every reason to be after Sunrisers Hyderabad scored the highest team total in IPL history, scoring 277/3 against Mumbai Indians on March 27. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batters--Heinrich Klaasen (80 off 34), Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23), Travis Head (64 off 24) and Aiden Markram (42 off 28) unleashed carnage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as they tore apart the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. Sunrisers Hyderabad surpassed a record held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was 263/5 in 2013. As SRH scripted this record, co-owner Kavya Maran was delighted and joyfully jumped in the stands. SRH vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Records Broken and Created As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians in A High-Scoring Contest.

Kavya Maran Jumps With Joy As SRH Score Highest Team Total in IPL History

