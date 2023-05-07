Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched a win from the jaws of defeat after Abdul Samad made the best use of a free-hit from Sandeep Sharma in the final ball of the match, which he hit for a six in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is extremely passionate about her team and often is seen supporting the Orange Army from the stands. After Sunrisers' thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals, old videos and pictures of her celebrating and cheering her team on from the stands went viral. Take a look at some of them below. IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma’s No-Ball Denies Rajasthan Royals Win, Abdul Samad Smashes Bowler for a Match-Winning Six As SRH Emerge Victorious; Fans React.

'Happy Kavya Maran'

'From Despair to Joy'

Kavya maran sad Abdul Samad wicket at last ball 🙃 2nd pic- Kavya maran happy after won the match on no ball benefit 😄#RRvsSRH #sandeepsharma #kavyamaran #samad #phillips #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/U58eEJ7amB — Pankaj Chaurasiya (@imPankaj009) May 7, 2023

Kavya Maran Celebrates

Kavya Maran after Abdul Samad last ball six. She is pumped up 🔥#RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/i9VvhV7YKq — Rowan (@Akhil39888074) May 7, 2023

Kavya Maran in the Stands, Cheering for SRH

Kavya Maran right now after SRH win due to Abdul Samad last ball six. #RRvsSRH #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/TFExRDAdbv — Silly Context (@SillyContext) May 7, 2023

'Smiling'

Winning Celebration

