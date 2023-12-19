Wanindu Hasaranga was always going to be one of those players that several teams would go for at the IPL 2024 auction and Sunrisers Hyderabad, fortunately, were able to sign him for just 1.5 crore. Hasaranga is one of the leading spinners in the world, let alone Sri Lanka and can also chip in with the bat when required. Kavya Maran, the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, was elated when they signed him for just Rs 1.5 crore, which must have been way less than what they had expected him to go for. Maran's reaction after securing the signing of the Sri Lankan has gone viral. 'Overpriced' Fans React As Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad Shell Out INR 20.50 Crore for Pat Cummins at IPL 2024 Auction.

See Pic of Kavya Maran's Reaction

Kavya Maran's happiness after getting Wanindu Hasaranga for just 1.5 crores. 🔥 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/eQg9kB1KEb — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) December 19, 2023

One More

