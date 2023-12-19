Pat Cummins was sold for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore at the IPL 2024 auction with Sunrisers Hyderabad shelling out the money to acquire his services. SRH CEO Kavya Maran did not hesitate to break the bank and have the Australian captain on board, who has had a dream 2023 so far. Fans on social media however felt that Cummins was overpriced and reacted accordingly. Cummins had become the most expensive player in IPL history but his teammate Mitchell Starc went past him later on, when the latter was signed by KKR. See some reactions below. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

'Overpriced for Sure'

Pat cummins is overpriced for sure — Vypinkaaran Tarkovsky 🇪🇭 (@bettercallsree) December 19, 2023

'Kavya Maran After Signing Overpriced Pat Cummins'

'Overpriced'

'Hilarious'

Kavya Maran bought Pat Cummins for 20 cr 😭😭🤣#IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/q4T5a09426 — RADHE ࿗🇮🇳𓃮 (@Iamradhe_p00) December 19, 2023

'Overpriced for Not?'

This guy got 20.5 cr to silent 140 Cr Is he got overpriced or not? #IPLAuction #IPL2024Auction #PatCummins pic.twitter.com/rRJnkLrYTq — Darshan Rana (@yours_darsh) December 19, 2023

Fan Shares Hilarious Reaction

Overpriced Pat Cummins after getting 20.50 cr from Kavya Maran. 😂 #iplauction2024pic.twitter.com/000KyFXm0S — 𝙳𝚒𝚟𝚢𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚞🦋 (@iamDivyashu) December 19, 2023

'Pat Cummins, Overpriced'

