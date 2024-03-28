Dwayne Bravo had some words of encouragement for young Kwena Maphaka after his forgettable IPL debut during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match on March 27. The South African, who was named Player of the Tournament at the U19 World Cup 2024, made his debut for Mumbai Indians, but things didn't go the way he planned as he conceded 66 runs in his four overs, the most by a bowler on his IPL debut. Taking to Instagram, Bravo, the CSK bowling coach, penned a note, a part of which read, "Kwena Maphaka, I’m sure you will definitely bounce back and don’t let this one off game make you start to doubt yourself." SRH vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Records Broken and Created As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians in A High-Scoring Contest.

Dwayne Bravo's Post for Kwena Maphaka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆🇹🇹 (@djbravo47)

