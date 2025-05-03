Khaleel Ahmed memes went viral on social media after the Chennai Super Kings pacer conceded 65 runs off his three overs, during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. The left-arm pacer has been good for CSK in IPL 2025 but had a forgettable time on May 3 with the RCB batters taking him apart. Romario Shepherd damaged his bowling figures big time by hitting him for 33 runs in one over and his 0/65 off three overs is the most expensive by a bowler bowling three or fewer overs in the IPL. RCB were made to bat first and they scored 213/5 in 20 overs. Take a look at some memes below. Watch Khaleel Ahmed Concede 33 Runs in One Over Against Romario Shepherd During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

'Romario Shepherd to Khaleel Ahmed Today'

Romario Shepherd scored 33 runs off Khaleel's over😡😡 https://t.co/TVrcjdG4Dn — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 3, 2025

Haha

khaleel after bowling a 33 run over to Shepherd pic.twitter.com/xQm0cFgnhK — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 3, 2025

'Romario Shepherd Against Khaleel Ahmed'

Romario Shepherd against Khaleel Ahmed 💉😭 pic.twitter.com/OfXU79yWcE — 𝙆. (@kxone8) May 3, 2025

'Khaleel Ahmed After Bowling 19th Over'

Khaleel Ahmed after completing 19th over 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/EBdeE99pMh — Edge of the Cricket (@edgeofcricket) May 3, 2025

Funny

'CSK Fans to Khaleel Ahmed'

