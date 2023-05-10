Chennai Super Kings stars had fun training with their children ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 10. In a video shared by IPL on social media, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva along with other children, were seen playing football and cricket and having a good time. Dhoni was also pictured with Ziva. Robin Uthappa, a former CSK player and now part of the JioCinema commentary panel for IPL 2023, also attended the session. Nehal Wadhera's Mammoth Six Leaves Dent On Car During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

CSK Stars Have Fun Training Session With Children

Cuteness overloaded 🤗 It was Kids Day Out 🏃‍♂️ in the @ChennaiIPL training camp 💛 ahead of their clash tonight against #DC 👌🏻#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/YfEPqq9OBk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2023

