Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, Rinku Singh, visited Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. A picture of the batsman standing inside the Banke Bihari temple has gone viral. In the photo, the batsman can be seen standing and posing for a photoshoot inside the temple. The cricketer shared the photos on his Instagram profile.

Rinku Singh Visits Banke Bihari Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿 (@rinkukumar12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)