Nitish Rana, who is appointed KKR's stand-in captain recently due to Shreyas Iyer being unavailable, visits the famous Kali temple in Kalighat of Kolkata to seek blessings ahead of starting his new journey. Nitish, who has been part of KKR since 2018 has put in some hard work behind him and also led Delhi in domestic cricket. The captaincy opportunity can be a big stepping-stone for his cricket career. Nitish Rana Reacts After Being Named KKR Captain for IPL 2023, Says 'Great Opportunity for Me to Showcase My Leadership Skills' .

Nitish Rana Visits Kalighat Temple

Nitish Rana and Chandrakant Pandit visited the Kalighat Kali temple in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/XyBjxO1sCU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2023

