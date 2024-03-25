KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is well-known for his love of dance. He has featured in several videos where he was spotted dancing fluently to popular songs. This time during a Star Sports event for IPL 2024, Shreyas was spotted dancing to the tunes of his franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. Fans loved to see their favourite star dancing and made the video viral. Ex-Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Receives Casteist Slurs from Unruly Spectators At Narendra Modi Stadium in His First Match As Mumbai Indians Skipper in IPL 2024.

Shreyas Iyer Dancing

Shreyas Iyer dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oUc07zPkz7 — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)