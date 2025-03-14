Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Although it was initially considered that KL Rahul will lead the franchise, DC opted for Axar, who has been with the team for a long time now. After Axar was announced as the DC captain, KL Rahul congratulated him with a comment on Instagram where he wished him the best and said 'Always with you'. Fans loved the bonding between the two and made the comment viral. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

KL Rahul Congratulates Axar Patel For Being Appointed Delhi Capitals Captain

KL Rahul's Comment on DC's Post of announcing Captain No Insecurity, No Jealousy, Pure Soul 🫡 pic.twitter.com/o68OWjc8MZ — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 (@KLfied_) March 14, 2025

