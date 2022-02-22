KL Rahul has reportedly donated Rs 31 lakhs for the treatment of an 11-year old boy, suffering from a rare blood disorder. The boy needed a bone marrow transplant, a procedure that needed Rs 35 lakhs and Rahul, donated for the treatment as soon as he got to know about it.

KL Rahul who donated 31 Lakhs for a young boy's treatment said,"when I came to know about his condition, my team got in touch so we can help him in any way we could. I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2022

