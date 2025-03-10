Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a big role during India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He helped India win the title by staying till the end and taking them over the finishing line. Rahul later admitted that he was under pressure and that made him so excited post the victory that he forgot to take off his pads before going for the post-match presentation ceremony. His teammates like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant spotted it after he received the white blazer from Roger Binny and teased him. 'Slowly Sinking In' KL Rahul Shares Glimpses of His Celebration After Helping India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title (See Pics).

KL Rahul Forgets to Remove His Batting Pads Before Coming to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Post-Match Presentation

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)