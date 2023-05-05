One of the stars of the Indian batting lineup, KL Rahul sustained a heavy injury during fielding in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 and looked in utter discomfort as he was carried off the field. It was later confirmed that the injury is serious enough to rule him out of the ongoing IPL and the upcoming World Test Championship final. The cricketer now confirms through a post on Instagram that he is all set to undergo a thigh surgery which will rule him out of the previously mentioned competitions and he seeked for good wishes and support from the fans during his recovery.

KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)