Delhi Capitals continue their winning run in the ongoing IPL 2025 as they win consecutive four matches in a row so far and are currently unbeaten in the league. They won the toss and opted to chase first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a tricky chase of 164, DC lost four wickets for 58 runs and were struggling at one point. From their, KL Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93* and powered DC over the finishing line. Fans took to social media pointing out that now Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka will regret releasing KL Rahul and shared memes on them. Athiya Shetty Shares Instagram Story As Husband KL Rahul Hammers Match-Winning 93* During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

